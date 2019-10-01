|
Duane E. Hartlieb Duane E. Hartlieb, age 77 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL. He was born on Sunday, January 11, 1942, in Highland, IL, the son of Chester and Evelyn (nee Kesner) Hartlieb. On Saturday, January 30, 1965, he married Norma Jean Hartlieb nee Sander at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, Illinois, who survives. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church; S.C.C.A., and a former member of the Steel Workers Union. Duane was born in Highland, IL, raised in rural Pocahontas and he was a graduate of Highland High School. Then went on to serve in the US Navy from 1959 till 1963. He was employed as an over the road truck driver for various companies in the area. He then worked for International Mill Service in Granite City and later for Stein Steel (for 15 years) in Granite City, as a crane operator, welder and mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, playing horse shoes, bowling, boating, and camping. Survivors include: Wife Norma Jean Hartlieb (nee Sander), Highland, IL; Daughter Robin S. (Tim) Bateman, Glen Carbon, IL; Son Darin D. (Aimi) Hartlieb, Edwardsville, IL; Daughter Wendy L. (Jim) Lentz, Highland, IL; Grandchild Lucy A. Bateman; Grandchild Libby J. Bateman; Grandchild Eli T. Bateman; Grandchild Alexa A. Hartlieb; Grandchild Tess N. Wilson; Grandchild Abel J. Lentz; Grandchild Dyna L. Lentz; Sister; Diann M. (Dale) Mettler, Aurora, KY; Sister Phyllis J. (Ronald) Sandlin, Highland, IL; Sister-In-law Judy A. Hartlieb, Highland, IL and Sister-In-law Lois M. Sander, Highland, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents Chester F. Hartlieb and Evelyn L. Hartlieb nee Kesner; Brothers Burnell L. "Barney" Hartlieb and Jerry R. Hartlieb. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, Parkinson's Foundation or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Visitation: will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL. Funeral: Service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Scott Busacker, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019