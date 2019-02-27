Duane "Nooser" Rutherford. Duane Rutherford, age 83, of Lebanon, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was born August 19, 1935 in Lebanon, the son of the late Rupert and Esther (Harms) Rutherford He married Ardel Ann Rutherford (Fix) in Yuma, Arizona on July 16, 1955. Ardel died August 1, 1991. He married Marilyn C. Myers in Lebanon, Illinois on February 14, 1998. She survives. Also surviving are his children: Michael (Gayle) Rutherford, Julie (Kevin) Haas, Robert (Kim) Rutherford. Step Children: Elaine (Seth) Speiser and Bradley (Jennifer) Myers. Grandchildren: Nikki Rutherford, Brandi (Chris) Templeton, Ryan Haas, Kari Michelle (David Groves) Haas, Kelly (Jesse) Essenpreis, Bradley (Friend-Samantha) Rutherford. Step Grandchildren, Matthew Langan, Nicholas (Ankita) Langan, Shelley (Adam) Rossetter, Andrea Langan, Emily (Friend-Brian) Speiser, Abbigail Speiser, Mitchell (Kirsten) Speiser, Andrew (Brandie) Myers, David (Monica) Myers, Suzanne Mote, Ryan (Gabriella) Mote. Great Grandchildren, Travis, Trevor, Trenton, & Trinity Rutherford, Caleb & Keelie Templeton, Shea & David Groves, Reagan & Bryce Haas, Ashlyn & Rhya Essenpreis. Step Great Grandchildren, Evan Langan, Isla Rossetter, Kaydance & Carter Myers, Jemma Myers, Brantley Speiser (Due 03-21-2019). Also surviving is his sister, Carol Basara (Rutherford). Sisters-In Laws Helen Neff, Marcie Hopfinger, Betty (Richard) Tjaden, Kathy (Joe) Carpenter; Many numerous Nieces & Nephew, Great Nieces & Nephews, and Great Great Nieces Nephews. Besides his parents Rupert & Easter Rutherford and first wife Ardel Rutherford (Fix) and Great Grandson Dalton Haas he was also preceded in death by his Parents-In-Law Richard & Edna Fix, and his Brothers, Brother-In-Laws, Sisters, Sister-In-Laws, Rupert-"Bud" (Virgina) Rutherford, Robert-"Red" Rutherford (USS Indianapolis-Disaster), John-"Muckle" (Lucy) Rutherford, Charles-"Fritz"(Charlene) Rutherford, Doris-"Sis"(Paul) Fabry, Peter Basara, Harold-"Bud" Neff, Stan Hopfinger; and his step-sons, Gary Myers and Thomas Myers. He was a member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (prior St. Paul United Church of Christ) and retired from the Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Department. Nooser was a devout church attendee, a fun man to be around, loved his family with all his heart, loved doing puzzles, loved to sing with his brothers and sisters. He loved dancing, and the Jitterbug was his favorite and Lord he was good. He and his family loved family gatherings and BBQ's and having a "few" cold beers. The Rutherford family had their own kettle and loved making turtle mulligan. He to say the least was just a little stubborn (so as it can be said it ran in "Rutherford" family.) He was a man with the contagious smile. Nooser loved being with family and telling stories and there are so many but the best one being told by Richard Rutherford was his wrestling an Ostrich and his face to face encounter with a Bobcat. "True Story". He was a loving Husband, Dad, Stepdad Grandpa, Step-grandpa and Great Grandpa aka " Pa Pa No No". May you rest in peace knowing you are loved and will never be forgotten. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Dept., St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the USS Indianapolis CA-35 Legacy Organization. Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Visitation: Will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lebanon, with the funeral mass immediately following. Burial will be in College Hill Cemetery in Lebanon. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019