Duane Zobrist Duane E. Zobrist, 79, of Troy, IL, born November 19, 1940 in Highland, IL and passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Troy, IL. Duane was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Maryville, IL. He served his country faithfully in United States Army. He was a Past-President of both the Marine and Troy Lions Clubs, and was a Melvin Jones Recipient. Duane also volunteered many hours with the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary. He enjoyed a good game of Euchre and played in several card clubs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Leona (nee Ahring) Zobrist. Surviving are his wife, Geraldine "Jerri" (nee Wille) Zobrist whom he married July 17, 1965 in Troy, IL; a daughter, Julia (Jeff "Skinny") Doll of Troy, IL; grandchildren Alex and Claire Doll; brothers, Dennis (Barbara) Zobrist of Highland, IL, Terry (Jeannette) Zobrist of Highland, IL and Rodney (Roxanne) Zobrist of Troy, IL. Memorials may be made to Tri-Township Library, Troy, IL. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: Friends may call 4 to 6 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 and 9:30 to 11 am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. Funeral: services will be held 11 am Thursday at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Rev. Kim Stuby and Rev. Tabitha Nelson Officiating, Interment will be in Friedens Cemetery, Troy, IL.