1/
Duane Zobrist
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane Zobrist Duane E. Zobrist, 79, of Troy, IL, born November 19, 1940 in Highland, IL and passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Troy, IL. Duane was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Maryville, IL. He served his country faithfully in United States Army. He was a Past-President of both the Marine and Troy Lions Clubs, and was a Melvin Jones Recipient. Duane also volunteered many hours with the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary. He enjoyed a good game of Euchre and played in several card clubs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Leona (nee Ahring) Zobrist. Surviving are his wife, Geraldine "Jerri" (nee Wille) Zobrist whom he married July 17, 1965 in Troy, IL; a daughter, Julia (Jeff "Skinny") Doll of Troy, IL; grandchildren Alex and Claire Doll; brothers, Dennis (Barbara) Zobrist of Highland, IL, Terry (Jeannette) Zobrist of Highland, IL and Rodney (Roxanne) Zobrist of Troy, IL. Memorials may be made to Tri-Township Library, Troy, IL. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: Friends may call 4 to 6 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 and 9:30 to 11 am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. Funeral: services will be held 11 am Thursday at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Rev. Kim Stuby and Rev. Tabitha Nelson Officiating, Interment will be in Friedens Cemetery, Troy, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richeson Funeral Home - Troy
205 Edwardsville Road
Troy, IL 62294
(618) 667-9123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved