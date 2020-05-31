ay God bless and comfort the entire Banks family.
I did not know Dwain, however, I did go to St. Patricks School and Church. Penelope, or Penny was in my class. We would meet each other at South Grand, by the railroad tracks, and walk to church together. I dearly loved her.
Patty Lord Lewis
Dwain Arnold Banks, age 82, of Belleville, Illinois, transitioned peacefully from this world on May 23, 2020, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Dwain was born in Springfield, Illinois to Arnold T. and Annabelle M. Holman Banks. He was the oldest of Arnold and Annabelle's six children. Throughout his childhood, Dwain was an active parishioner of St. Patrick Church in Springfield, Illinois. He graduated from Cathedral Boys High School in 1955. Dwain married Elizabeth Geraldine Tinsley in 1960, in Springfield, Illinois. Through that union, four children were born. In 1955, Dwain enlisted in the United States Navy. He served in the military for 20 years and was a Vietnam Era veteran. During his military career, Dwain was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, San Diego, California, and Chicago, Illinois. He also completed a number of six-month Mediterranean cruises, which afforded him the opportunity to visit countries and ports around the world. When he retired from the Navy in 1975, Dwain had attained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3. He went on to a successful career in power plant management at Illinois Power Company in Baldwin and Wood River, Illinois and Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. Dwain earned a Bachelor's of Science degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. On February 9, 1991, Dwain married Carol Ann Carey at Northern Missionary Baptist Church in Saint Louis, Missouri. Throughout their 29-year marriage, Dwain and Carol enjoyed traveling across the country in their RV, dining out at local restaurants, listening to live jazz music, and spending time with family. Dwain was a firm believer in the power of education. He not only instilled this value in his daughters, he mentored and nurtured countless others. Dwain was also an automobile enthusiast and diehard NASCAR fan. He frequently traveled to Daytona and Talladega to attend some of the nation's premier NASCAR races. Dwain is survived by his devoted wife, Carol Ann (Saint Louis, Missouri); daughters Cheryl Marie Banks Manley (Westport, Connecticut), Kimberly Elizabeth Banks (Florissant, Missouri), and Jennifer Anne Banks (Swansea, Illinois); grandchildren Marcus Dwain Banks (wife, Stella) (Chatham, Illinois), Jasmyn Dion Manley (Norwalk, Connecticut), Mikell Alan Shoffner (Taylorville, Illinois), Janay Sherise Hale (Fort Worth, Texas), and Melissa Bryanne Shoffner (Mesa, Arizona); brother Frederick M. Banks (Chicago, Illinois); and sister Helen Banks (Springfield, Illinois). Dwain is also survived by sisters-in-law Marilyn Rodgers (husband, Willie), Juanita Graves, Jeanette Tillman, and Marlene Griffin-Bunnell (husband, Darrell); brother-in-law James Tillman; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dwain was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold T. and Annabelle M. Banks, son, Kevin Michael Banks, and grandson, Jordan Harold Hale. Sisters Carol A. Banks and Penelope J. Banks Draper, as well as brother William J. Banks, also preceded him in death. Due to health restrictions imposed by the Center for Disease Control, there will be no traditional funeral or memorial service. A virtual memorial service is being organized by the family. When permitted, a military honors burial service will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in memory of Dwain Arnold Banks: Alzheimer's Association 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17 Chicago, Illinois 60601 www.alz.org
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2020.