COLLINS - Dwayne Calvin Collins, 59, of Hazelwood, MO, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 at SSM DePaul Health Center in St. Louis, MO. He was born September 2, 1960 in Highland, IL. Cremation arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory



