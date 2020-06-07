Dwayne McCoy
Dwayne McCoy Dwayne William McCoy, 68, of Swansea IL, born Thursday, September 13, 1951, in Belleville, IL, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Center in St. Louis, MO. Dwayne retired from Peerless-Premier Appliance Co. after over 24 years, where he was an Enamel Worker.. Dwayne enjoyed music, playing drums in local bands during the 60's and 70's including the country western band the Caballeros. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Belleville, IL, the Stove Furnace Energy and Allied Appliance Workers Local #482, and the Musicians Union. Dwayne served in the US Army in the 1st Infantry Division (the Big Red 1). He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe B. McCoy Sr. and Melba, nee Kern, McCoy. Surviving are his son, Dwayne Patrick McCoy of Swansea, IL; daughter Kelli Sue Ramsey of Tulsa, OK; brothers Donald (Dianna) McCoy of Belleville, IL, Russell (Jeannie) McCoy of Katy, TX and Roscoe (Marsha) McCoy Jr. of O'Fallon, IL; grandchildren, Brandon Patrick McCoy and Lauren Paige Chesney. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warriors Project. Service: Private family service. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
