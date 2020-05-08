Dwayne Rogers Dwayne "Tex" S. Rogers, 85, of Madison, IL died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 14, 1934 in Waxahachie, TX to Thad Loveless Rogers and Thelma (Cobb) Lawrence. Tex married Theresa Kraus in Dallas, TX on April 15, 1961. They recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. The U.S. Army veteran was a life member of AMVETS Post 204 in Madison, IL and an active member of St. Mary's/ St. Mark's Catholic Church and the Boosters in Madison, IL. He was a life member and past Worshipful Master of the Masonic East Lodge 504 in Fairview Heights, IL, a past member of Scottish Rite of Valley of Southern Illinois and a past member of the Ained Shrine Temple. Tex enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of the Loma Alta Trap & Skeet Club of Brownsville, TX where he won an event with 25 out of 25 shots. He was especially proud placing 3rd place in the Boone & Crockett Record Book with a 23 pt non typical deer with a score of 197 3/8. Tex had a very special CNA, his granddaughter, Kaylyn along with the wonderful Heartland Hospice staff. The family would like to thank the nurses on the 5th floor of Gateway Regional Medical Center and Sister Jacquline of St. Mary's for their compassionate care. The loving husband, father and grandfather is survived by his wife; 2 daughters: Karyn (Mickey) Topal of Granite City, IL and Jahnne Kae (Paul) Blattner of Waterloo, IL; a son, Dwayne Rogers II of Madison, IL; 3 grandchildren: Bryan Topal, Kaylyn (Travis) Cage and Ashley (Trey) Burris and 5 great grandchildren: Carleigh Topal, Brayden Topal, Zachary Cage, Lily Burris and Daisy Burris. Also surviving are a brother, Dennis (Linda) Rogers of Mesquite, TX and a sister, Janet Harris of Lancaster, TX. Besides his parents, Tex is preceded in death by a brother, Darwyn Rogers; a sister, Donna Gail Mc Ferran and a sister in law, Marsia Tebbe. Services are private. Memorials may be made to the Shriners and the American Heart Association. Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 8, 2020.