Dwight Biggs

Dwight Clyde Biggs Dwight Clyde Biggs, 93, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, July 12, 1927, in Salem, MO, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Aperion Care Mascoutah in Mascoutah, IL. Dwight worked as an x-ray and lab technician. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving in World War II. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Emma, nee Cotner, Biggs; brother, Lavern Howard Biggs; 2 sisters, Donna Sullinger and JoAnn Marsh. Surviving are his wife, Anita H., nee Needham, Biggs of Belleville, IL; children, Vicki (David) Biggs- Tatum of Scottsdale, AZ, Richard D. (Teresa) Biggs of St. Martin, MS, Ron (Michaela) Woods of Belleville, IL; sister, Betty (Fred) Hagler of Salem, MO; sister-in-law, Dottie (Joe) Baldwin of Sikeston, MO; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials may be made to the Vitas Hospice or Shriners Hospital for Children
. Funeral: Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10:30 am at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. A procession will leave Kurrus Funeral Home at 9:45 am.