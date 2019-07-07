Dwight Emerson "Cyclone" Barbeau Dwight Barbeau, 92, of Millstadt, IL, born October 1, 1926 in St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019. Dwight was a World War II Veteran of the Navy, where he was a member of the United States Naval Construction Battalions (Seabees). He spent time in Guam and Okinawa, Japan during his service. He was an auto body man for Enterprise Leasing for over 35 years in the Ladue, MO area until he retired in 1991. He, also, owned his own auto body company in St. Louis. Cyclone was a stock car legend and an active stock car builder. He started his racing career in 1949 and became a Legend with tons of fans and earning many awards. In 1963, he participated in time trials at the Daytona 500 on the beach. After he retired he began building stock car chassis and cars. In 2012 the Henry J was restored, so he got to show the car and sign a few autographs. He was a long time member of Allied Auto Racing Association and NASCAR. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elnora (nee Baughman) Barbeau; father, William Barbeau; wife, Marilyn Barbeau; sister, Bernice Stuckey; daughter, Monique Barbeau; and stepdaughter, Cynthia Elder. Surviving are his daughter, Michelle Barbeau-Jones (Bob) of Smithton, IL; son, Mike Barbeau of St. Charles, MO; stepson, Jeff (Kate) Elder of Belleville, IL; stepson, Dean (Carol) Elder of Millstadt, IL; grandchildren, Monique and Hannah Jones, Michael Dean (Chris) Barbeau, and Jennifer (Bryan) Thompson, Alex and Kelsey Elder, Ashley Mueth, and Erica Elder; great grandchildren, Michael Lee and Mary Barbeau, and Joseph Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Service: A memorial gathering will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, IL 62223. Inurnment: will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors at 1:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 7, 2019