CRAIN- Earl Eugene Crain, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Barbara (Moro) Crain, age 77, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Private graveside services will be held for the family at a later date. Burial will be held at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta, IL. Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta, IL is in charge of arrangements.



