Earl E. Foran Earl Foran, 90, of East Saint Louis Illinois passed away February 5th 2019 in Winter Springs, Florida. He passed peacefully surrounded by Loving Family and Caregivers. Earl was born September 24, 1928, the oldest of 4 boys of Arthur and Pearl Foran. After serving his country as a Marine, 2nd Marine Division in World War II, Earl (aka Boots), met and married his first wife Patricia (Pat) Blaylock in 1950, they had 4 children, Joseph Michael, James Edward, Lynn Marie and Patricia Ann. After Pat's death Earl married Earlene Bradley, who survives him. Earl is also survived by two brothers Edward and James; his four children, ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren. A devout Catholic, he was active in the Church all of his life. Earl was a Eucharistic minister and Deacon. He had a great love for travel; saw most of the 50 states, China, Mexico, Puerto Rico and South Africa. A passion for fitness led to Competitive weightlifting where he excelled, thus earning him the title of Guru and Champion. Earl was lifting heavy weights into his 80s. Also a Checkers Champion, because Chess took too long. Earl was a avid reader, he loved Science, History, and studied hypnosis and Catholicism. He often read the entire Encyclopedia Britannica for something to do. Earl was a great role model, mentor and a loving family man. So many good qualities, Earl was very much loved and admired, he will be greatly missed. He worked as locomotive engineer (Hogger) for the Terminal Railroad for 30 years. Proceeded in death by his parents, his first wife and his brother William. Service: Family and friends will have a Memorial/ Tribute to Earl at the American Legion in Columbia IL from 4pm until 9pm on Friday March 22nd 2019. There will be a short graveside service on Saturday March 23rd 2019 at 11am at Valhalla Cemetery on Frank Scott Pkwy West in Belleville IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary