Earl Quirin
May 9, 1934 - October 12, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Earl L. Quirin, 86, of Belleville, born May 9, 1934 in Smithton, Ill., passed away on October 12, 2020 in Belleville, Ill.
Mr. Quirin was a self-employed truck driver and a member of Teamster's Local #50.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Irene, nee Petri, Quirin; a daughter, Joan Marie; a grandson, Eric; and a brother, Art.
Earl is survived by his loving wife, Mary E. Ferguson; two sons, James and Thomas; two daughters, Jean and Mary Kay; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carol Taake, Edna Quirin, and Arlene (Len) Scaturro; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to either Shriners Hospital for Children
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences may be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com
Visitation: Friends may call from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, IL.
Funeral: Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Lake View Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Law officiating. With CDC guidelines being observed and social distancing in place, the service will be private for the immediate family only. Everyone's understanding and cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens.