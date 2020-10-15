1/1
Earl Quirin
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Earl Quirin
May 9, 1934 - October 12, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Earl L. Quirin, 86, of Belleville, born May 9, 1934 in Smithton, Ill., passed away on October 12, 2020 in Belleville, Ill.
Mr. Quirin was a self-employed truck driver and a member of Teamster's Local #50.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Irene, nee Petri, Quirin; a daughter, Joan Marie; a grandson, Eric; and a brother, Art.
Earl is survived by his loving wife, Mary E. Ferguson; two sons, James and Thomas; two daughters, Jean and Mary Kay; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Carol Taake, Edna Quirin, and Arlene (Len) Scaturro; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to either Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com
Visitation: Friends may call from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, IL.
Funeral: Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Lake View Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Law officiating. With CDC guidelines being observed and social distancing in place, the service will be private for the immediate family only. Everyone's understanding and cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 15, 2020.
October 14, 2020
My condolences to to the Quirin family. I knew Earl for many years. Always such a pleasant and fun guy to be around. He will be missed by many.
Dan Voegele
Friend
October 14, 2020
My sympathy and condolences to Mary and loved ones of Earl. God be with them. May Earl's soul rest in peace.
Barbara Felts Michael
Friend
