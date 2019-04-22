Earl Glenn Ridgway Earl Glenn Ridgway, 68 years of age, resident of West Monroe, LA Succumbed to peritoneum and liver cancer on Thursday, April 18 at 12:15 a.m. in West Monroe, Louisiana. Born and raised in East St. Louis, Illinois, Earl was the middle child with 4 siblings, two brothers and two sisters. Earl was a lifelong STL Cardinals fan, and he aspired to be a baseball player when he grew up, most often playing the position of pitcher when playing amongst his friends. In later years, he became an avid golf enthusiast, playing himself in addition to following as a fan of the sport. He worked for General Motors for 43 years before finally retiring in 2012. His work ethic was beyond admirable, as he rarely took any time off for himself. He worked hard, day in and day out for the "American Dream" that every man hopes to capture in a lifetime for his family. He was adored by all of his friends and family, known predominantly for his loyal nature and quiet stoicism. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Saints, he knew his Heavenly Father was waiting for him to come home and to give him the peace he so much deserved. We love you and will miss you dearly Earl. He is survived by his wife Gloria Ridgway, His children Daughter Melissa and Chad Patai of Las Vegas NV, Son Dennis and Angela Risinger of Greenway, AR, Daughter Amy and Pete Salazar of Las Vegas NV, Son Earl Ridgway Jr. of Burlington, VT, and Daughter Crystal and Donovan Bennett of West Monroe, LA. Grandchildren Trevor and Kylie, Gabriel, Savannah, and Landon, Ryan, Nate, and Abby, and Brodie and Tristan. One sibling Kathy Ridgway Maffei of WY. He was proceeded in death by Parents Leonard and Glenella Ridgway, Brothers Ronnie and Denny Ridgway and Sister Janet Ridgway Huster. Visitation: Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3 until 7 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Celebration of life: 7 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL.



