|
|
Earl Tiemann Earl F. Tiemann, age 77 of Collinsville, IL, born July 13, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Liberty Village Care Center in Maryville, IL. Earl was a retired machinist from Anheuser-Busch after 22 years of service. He was an U.S. Army Veteran and enjoyed duck hunting, golf and woodworking. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl L. and Mary nee Righino Tiemann; and a nephew, Patrick Milam. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Virginia L. nee Stoces Tiemann, whom he married September 14, 1963; his two children: Michael (Heather) Tiemann of Maryville, IL and Lisa (Michael) Schaberg of Lee' Summit, MO; two grandchildren: Kaitlin and Megan Schaberg; a sister, Mary Louise (Max) Malwitz of Collinsville, IL; two nieces; and one nephew. Per Earl's request, no service will be held. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the and can be mailed to the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020