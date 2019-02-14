|
EARLINE (TURNER) MCNUTT- Earline McNutt, 83, passed on Tuesday, February 3, 2019. Homegoing service will be held Feb 14, 2019 at Greater Faith Christian Church, 438 N. 82nd State Street, East St. Louis, Illinois as follows: Visitation service from 12:00 P.M. till 12:50 P.M. to be followed immediately by the funeral service at 1:00 P.M. Burial service will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, Missouri at 9:15 A.M.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019
