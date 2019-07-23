|
ED BEIERMAN- Ed Beierman, 78, of Marissa, IL passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. A prayer service will be held at 4:00pm. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be held in the Marissa Township Cemetery in Marissa, IL. Arrangements handled by Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 23, 2019