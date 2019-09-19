Home

Eddie Owen

Eddie Owen Obituary
OWEN- Eddie Owen, 75, a resident of St. Louis, MO passed September 14, 2019. Homegoing service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2015 at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, 2908 Louisiana Blvd., East St. Louis, Illinois as follows: Visitation service from 10:00 A.M. till 10:50 A.M. and funeral service at 11a Burial service will be held following homegoing service at 1:00 P.M. in Sunset Gardens of Memory, 3230 Cemetery Road, Millstadt, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
