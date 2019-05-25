|
|
Edgar Acevedo Edgar M. Acevedo, 19, from Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Collinsville, Illinois, died Sunday, May 19th, 2019. He was born September, 3rd, 1999 in Ft. Myers, Florida to Edgar and Francisca Solis Acevedo. Edgar is survived by his parents, sisters, Vanessa Salazar of St. Louis, Missouri, Kassandra and Issabella Solis and two nephews. Edgar graduated from Collinsville High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He was a noble and honest person who respected others and was genuine with everyone he encountered. He loved his family, motorcycles and was dedicated to the Army. Visitation: Will be Monday, May 27th, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois. Service: Funeral will be Monday, May 27th, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois. Interment will be in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brownsville, Texas.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 25, 2019