Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Acevedo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Acevedo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edgar Acevedo Edgar M. Acevedo, 19, from Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Collinsville, Illinois, died Sunday, May 19th, 2019. He was born September, 3rd, 1999 in Ft. Myers, Florida to Edgar and Francisca Solis Acevedo. Edgar is survived by his parents, sisters, Vanessa Salazar of St. Louis, Missouri, Kassandra and Issabella Solis and two nephews. Edgar graduated from Collinsville High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He was a noble and honest person who respected others and was genuine with everyone he encountered. He loved his family, motorcycles and was dedicated to the Army. Visitation: Will be Monday, May 27th, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois. Service: Funeral will be Monday, May 27th, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, Illinois. Interment will be in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brownsville, Texas.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.