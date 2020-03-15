Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Bennett Obituary
Edith Bennett Edith Jerree (Laswell) Bennett, 95, of Collinsville, IL, born December 9, 1924 in Kingsport, TN to the late William and Lorena (nee Poore) Dykes, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Edith worked as a beautician for over thirty years and she was a devout member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church, Collinsville, IL and Second Baptist Church in Granite City, IL. In addition to her parents, Edith is preceded in death by her daughter, Lynda Laswell, husband, Eddie Laswell; husband, Charles Bennett; sisters, Eunice Bell and Therese Snyder. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Janice (Kenneth) Cox of Edwardsville, IL; Phillip (Evelyn) Laswell of Holiday Shores, IL; Deborah Laswell of Chesterfield, MO; Daniel Laswell of Granite City, IL; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, as well as many friends and distant relatives. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: The funeral service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Herr Funeral Home. Edith will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL, immediately following the service.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -