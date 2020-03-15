|
|
Edith Bennett Edith Jerree (Laswell) Bennett, 95, of Collinsville, IL, born December 9, 1924 in Kingsport, TN to the late William and Lorena (nee Poore) Dykes, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Edith worked as a beautician for over thirty years and she was a devout member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church, Collinsville, IL and Second Baptist Church in Granite City, IL. In addition to her parents, Edith is preceded in death by her daughter, Lynda Laswell, husband, Eddie Laswell; husband, Charles Bennett; sisters, Eunice Bell and Therese Snyder. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Janice (Kenneth) Cox of Edwardsville, IL; Phillip (Evelyn) Laswell of Holiday Shores, IL; Deborah Laswell of Chesterfield, MO; Daniel Laswell of Granite City, IL; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, as well as many friends and distant relatives. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10 to 11 am at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: The funeral service will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Herr Funeral Home. Edith will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL, immediately following the service.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020