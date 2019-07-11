Edith Bland Edith Marie Bland, nee Hangsleben, age 83, of O'Fallon, Ill., passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on July 9, 2019 in Maryville, Ill. Edith was a graduate of O'Fallon Township High School. She married Charles "Phil" Bland on May 26, 1956 at the O'Fallon United Church of Christ. During Edith's time as a military wife, she and her family lived in Kansas, Hawaii, and California, before returning to O'Fallon permanently. Edith worked as an Office Personnel Supervisor for the Military Airlift Command at Scott Air Force Base for 40 years until her retirement in 1994. She received multiple awards and recognitions for her outstanding service and job performance throughout her career. Edith was an avid reader and enjoyed historical fiction and biographies. She eagerly anticipated her daily crossword puzzles, which lent to her extensive vocabulary and knowledge of pop culture. Edith loved to play the piano. Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Philip "Phil" Bland; parents, Fred and Stella, nee Wiemann, Hangsleben; brothers, Wesley, Harold, Lester, Fred Jr., and Norman; sisters, Virginia Scheibel-Kramer and Evelyn Bertram; and a granddaughter, Emma Glorioso. She is survived by her sons, Clinton (Kim) Bland of O'Fallon and Steven (Annette) Bland of Troy; daughter Karen (Jeffrey) Glorioso of St. Louis; grandchildren Todd (Nicole) Bland, Nikki (Aaron) Green, Robert Bland, Philip and Daniel Glorioso; and great-grandchildren Riley and Haylie Bland; sisters Blanche Scheibel of O'Fallon and Marlene Kabureck of Lebanon, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the . Condolences may be made on-line at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4 8 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the funeral home, with Rev. Dr. Martha Thierheimer officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 11, 2019