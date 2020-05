Or Copy this URL to Share

DAVIS- Edith Edmed Davis of Swansea, Illinois, 101, passed into God's arms on May 12, 2020. Private services will be held at Lake View Funeral Home on May 20, 2020. The service will be streamed via the Lake View Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens Facebook page.



