Edith Davis Edith Edmed Davis, 101, departed for Heaven on May 11, 2020. Edith's entire life was devoted to her faith and family. She was kind, friendly and had a quick wit which made her so much fun to be around. She loved any type of game and was an amazing artist and seamstress. She was incredibly independent and lived on her own until she was 100 years old. Her keys to living a long life included having a positive outlook, constantly learning new things and getting up and moving every day. She was hardworking, machining truck axels during World War 2 and finding her last job at National Vendors in billing, working her way up to managing the department. Edith persevered through many trials and tribulations, and she will truly be missed. Awaiting Edith's arrival in Heaven are her parents, Percy James and Lelia Maude Edmed; first husband, Voris Sayre; second husband, Leonard Virgil Davis; sisters, Nellie Causey and Elsie Dechant; step-daughter, Juanita Kelly; step-son Wallace (Kirk) Davis. Forever carrying Edith in their hearts are her children, Donna Lorene Sayre Kurtz (Fred), David Voris Sayre and Alan Edmed Davis; 15 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; and many others who had the pleasure of calling Edith a friend. Service: Due to Covid-19 large gatherings are currently prohibited, a private service for her family will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home. For all that wish to participate online, the funeral service will be broadcasted via Facebook and can be found at https://www.facebook.com/LakeViewFuneral/ beginning with a slideshow at 1:20 pm CST.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.