Edith Inman Edith D. "Edie" Inman, age 81, of O'Fallon, IL., passed away Tuesday evening, January 28, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois. Born Edita Dresler on March 16, 1938 in the small town of Ludgerovice, in the former Czechoslovakia, Edie's father, a carpenter by trade, relocated the family often, in the midst of a German-led occupation. She primarily grew up in neighboring Austria, and through her older sister, was introduced to a young American serviceman stationed at Ramstein Air Base. She married Leslie Hugh Inman on March 1, 1958 at Ramstein AB. Edith received her Naturalization Certificate on November 20, 1961. She was a loyal and supportive Air Force wife, and had been employed at the BX at Scott AFB and the Wal-Mart in Carlyle before retiring in 1999. She attended the First Baptist Church in O'Fallon. "Oma," as she was called by her grandchildren, was an engaging storyteller, bringing to life her experiences of growing up in the midst of Europe during WWII. Her warmlaughter, her big personality and neighborly gesture of sharing a good cup of coffee on the porch, will be missed by her family and friends. Memorial donations are suggested to ASPCA at www.aspca.org. Share condolences at www.wfh-ofallon.com She was preceded in death by her parents Frantisek and Helena, nee Hribkova, Dresler. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Leslie Hugh Inman of O'Fallon, IL.; her son William (Laury) Inman of Seattle, Wash.; daughter Michele (Bart) Collida of Wildwood, Mo.; her four grandchildren Zachary, Alexandre, Nicole, and Aaron; two great-grandchildren Romynn and Evander; sister-in-law Lois Hagen of Red Springs, N.C.; and her nephew Cecil E. (Linda) Inman of St. Pauls, N.C. Service: No local services are planned. Funeral Services will be held in St. Pauls, North Carolina, with burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery, St. Pauls, North Carolina. Wolfersberger Funeral Home O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020