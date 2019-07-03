|
Edith Pierce Edith L. Pierce, nee Fumo, age 94, of Fairmont City, IL, born on November 1, 1924 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Delmar Gardens, Creve Coeur, MO. Edith managed Safari Mobile Home Park from 1959 to 2003. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Pierce; her parents, Jim and Josephine, Nee Greco, Fumo; her 3 1/2 brothers, Frank, Joe and Anthony Campanella; and her 1/2 sister, Vivian Schneider. Surviving are her children, Jo Ellen Walker and Dan (Judy) Pierce; her grandchildren, Sarah Walker, Adam (Katie) Pierce and Ann Pierce; and her 3 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to or to Holy Rosary Church. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 3, 2019