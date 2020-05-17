Edmund Misselhorn Edmund "Scotty" Misselhorn, 94, of Sparta, IL; born on October 27, 1925 in Sparta, IL; passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in the Coulterville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Coulterville, IL. Edmund served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Sparta VFW. He owned Sparta Suzuki, Sparta Taxi Cab Service and City Service. He also worked at Sparta Printing for most of his life. Edmund enjoyed woodworking and building different things. He coached baseball in Khoury League and was a Scout Leader for the Boy Scouts. Edmund was preceded in death by his Wife Carlene (Petty) Misselhorn. Parents August and Marie (Draves) Misselhorn. Sister Norma Condon. He is survived by Three Children Carol (Sonny) Smith of Coulterville, IL; David Lee (Sheila) Misselhorn of Dupo, IL; Bob (Martha) Misselhorn of Coulterville, IL. Five Grandchildren Lori Rettinger, Paul Misselhorn, Paige Misselhorn, Jenny (Seth) McDowell and Megan (Matt) Timmermann. Five Great Grandchildren Ashley Davis, Lucy McDowell, Letty McDowell, Alexa and Cody Timmermann. Two Great Great Grandchildren Mylee Garlich and Gannon Davis. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.heilschuessler.com. Funeral: Due to restrictions that are in place during the COVID-19 outbreak, a private service will be held for the family. Burial will be held at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta, IL. Heil-Schuessler & Sinn Funeral Home in Sparta, IL is in charge of arrangements
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.