Obituary Condolences Flowers Edna Boswell Edna Boswell, 93, of Salem, IL died April 2, 2019 at Salem Township Hospital with her family by her side. Born March 8, 1926 in East St. Louis, IL, she was the daughter of Charles W. and Marguerite (Root) Hook. Edna earned an associates degree at Chicago Bible College. While residing in Belleville, IL, she was a real estate agent. She also managed the book store at Famous and Barr. Mrs. Boswell moved from Belleville to Salem, where she and her husband Jerry D, Boswell owned and operated Boswell Funeral Home. They were faithful members of the Salem Presbyterian Church. They returned to the Metro East area where they developed Quantum Digital Technology. They returned to Salem operating the company in Salem until retirement. They were active members of the First Christian Church in Salem. Edna was married to Floyd M. Hobell, November 31, 1952 in East St. Louis. He preceded her in death in 1966. She then married Jerry D. Boswell, December 1, 1975 in Belleville. He preceded her in death March 7, 2019. Surviving are her children, Lynette (Mike) Dye, and Kelly (Bill Soulon) Kruse, of Salem, IL, Lisa Smith of Missouri; Carrie Weiss of East Alton, IL; Jerry "Kevin" (Christy) Boswell of Birnamwood, WI and Marcia (John) Munier of St. Louis, MO. along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Local to this area are grandchildren Lindsay (Kenny) Detmer of Salem, IL, Matthew Dye of Nashville, TN, Kyle Kruse of Salem, IL, Katie (Reid) Bastien of DuQuoin, IL, Brent (Caitlin) Smith, Glen Carbon, IL, Cassandra (Brad) Harper of O'Fallon, IL, and Jeremy Weiss of Alton, IL, along with great grandchildren Brinn and Beckham Detmer, Aubrey and Grant Bastien, and Kolten Smith. In addition to her husbands and parents, she is preceded in death by 3 infant sons, her brothers, Charles, Donald and Robert Hook, and sisters, Evelyn Hyden, Viola Kipping and Barbara Chappius. Memorials may be made to the Inclusive Playground project to be located at the Bryan Memorial Park in Salem, and will be received by the Rankin Funeral Home, entrusted with the family's care. Service: A memorial service celebrating the life of Edna Mae Boswell will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First Christian Church in Salem with Phil Martin officiating. Burial will be private. Visitaion: Friends are invited to gather with the family at the church from 10:00 am until the service hour on Saturday. RANKIN FUNERAL HOME

