Edna Franklin

FRANKLIN- Edna M., nee Alexander, Franklin, 85, of Tilden, IL; born on July 14, 1934 in Caseyville, IL; passed away on June 16, 2020. Friends may call at the First Baptist Church in Tilden, IL on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:00am. Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Tilden, IL on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00am with Rev. Paul Hahn officiating. Burial will be held in Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.