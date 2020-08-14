1/1
Edna Orrell
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Orrell Edna Elaine Orrell, nee Travelute, 93, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 14, 1926 in Lincoln, NE died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at New Athens Home For The Aged, New Athens, IL. Edna was a retired schoolteacher from Shiloh Village School District 85. She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Mascoutah, IL, Illinois Education Association, and the National Education Association. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lewis and Edna Sofia, nee Forke, Travelute, her husband, Robert Dean Orrell, whom she married in Beloit, KS on July 31, 1955 and who died on Feb. 13, 2017, a daughter, Jennifer Carrier, and three brothers, Ward, Charles, and Nate Travelute. Edna is survived by her daughters, Janis E. Orrell of Mascoutah, IL, Janet D. (Bill) Stewart of Trophy Club, TX; five grandchildren, Dana (Greg) Gaston, Johnathon (Ashton) Orrell, Ryan (Becky) Stewart, Scott (Kathy) Carrier, Jeff (Jill) Carrier; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; Donald (Geraldine) Orrell, Doyle (Donna) Orrell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association., 225 Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the number of visitors allowed inside the funeral home. Everyone is welcomed, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. Please note that all visitors are required to wear face masks to enter the funeral home and observe social distancing. Visitation: From 5 to 7 PM on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 and from 10 to 11 AM on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home in Mascoutah, IL Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Swank officiating. Burial will follow in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rebecca Stewart
August 13, 2020
“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” Psalm 126:5

You will forever be missed,
We love you with all your heart. ❤
Ryan and Becky Stewart
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved