Edna Probst Edna Alice Probst, 92, of Waterloo died on Oct. 2, 2020, in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 26, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Louis Heiken and Linda (nee Gasser) Heiken. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and wife. Edna was a dedicated member of St. Paul UCC Church of Floraville where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Women's Guild. Other community involvement included Modern Woodmen Camp 3829 where she served as the Assistant Junior Director, the St. Clair County Farm Bureau and various quilting groups. Edna's life centered around agriculture. She spent the majority of her life on a farm outside of Floraville, IL. As a young girl she often helped her father milk cows, bale hay and work in the fields. Later in life, she spent her summers in her garden, growing a variety of fruits and vegetables. Most notably, cucumbers to make her famous salt pickles. Her passion for agriculture was something she passed down to everyone in her family. She is survived by her sons Roy Kirleis and Jim (Jodie) Probst; sister Gladys (Calvin) Weldele, granddaughters Lisa (Chris) Mollet, Jessica (Payton) Meeks, Jennifer (Devin) Rice, Julia (fiancé, Ben Bardot) Probst; great-grandchildren Nathan and Zoe Mollet and Clara Meeks. Edna was preceded in death by her first husband Emil Kirleis Jr., her second husband Monroe (Jim) Probst, infant daughter Mary Probst, daughter Betty (nee Kirleis) Henson, granddaughter Cheryl Henson, grandson Lonnie Henson and sister-in-law Lillian Probst. As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC of Floraville or Shriners Hospitals for Children
. Visitation: will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt. Funeral service: will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL with Pastor Matt Friz officiating. Internment will be in St. Paul UCC Cemetery in Floraville, IL. Leesman Funeral Home Millstadt, IL