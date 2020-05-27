Edna M. Sheer Edna M. Sheer, nee Spilka, 94, of Belleville, IL, born Saturday, January 23, 1926, in Bunker Hill, IL, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Sheer, parents, Joseph and Bessie, nee Oplt, Spilka. Surviving are her daughters, Janice A. (Gary) Smith of Clayton, MO, and Judith M. Sheer of Belleville, IL: brother, Louis R. "Joe" (Kathleen) Spilka of Belleville, IL; 2 grandchildren, Julie (David) Woytowitz, and Jeffrey Smith; 5 great-grandchildren, D.J. Woytowitz, Chase Woytowitz, Sydney Smith, Jeffrey Smith, Jr., and Lyndsey Smith; 3 special nieces. Pam ,Vicky and Angie. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. We want to thank the Nursing Home Staff for taking care of Edna, and for the love they showed the 3 months we could not be there because of the virus. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Services: Private family services will be held with interment at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Kurrus Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 27, 2020.