|
|
Edward R. Anderson Edward (Ed) R. Anderson, aged 79, died on January 31, 2020, of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was an amateur chef, as well as a caring, kind, fun loving, and quick witted man. He was the "Top Banana." He is formerly a resident of East St. Louis, IL, Belleville, IL, Citrus Hills, FL, and Highland, IL. He was born on May 28, 1940, in East St. Louis, IL, son of Frank and Della (Prott) Anderson. Ed had an early love of dancing, and began studying tap dancing at the age of 5, even performing on the Admiral Riverboat in St. Louis as a child. He continued dancing for the rest of his life. Ed owned a barber shop and also enlisted in the Army Reserves. Later in life he was involved in sales in a variety of industries, including printing and plastics. Ed was still working at the age of 75, delivering Edible Arrangements in Florida, before returning to Illinois. Politics were also of particular interest to Ed. He became a Republican Precinct Committeeman for Loisel Hills, IL, in 1965. He eventually served as a St. Clair County Board member for 22 years. He was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1976. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from the College of Business and Administration at St. Louis University in 1977. Ed was a lifelong member of the Masonic community, joining the Order of the Demolay as a young man. He joined the Ainad Temple of East St. Louis in 1962, became a Lifetime Member of the Scottish Rite in 1985, and a Lifetime Member of the Gothic Lodge in 1996. Ed is survived by his wife, Sandra (nee Oliver) Anderson of Highland, IL; daughter, Laura (Mark) Barnum of Byron Center, MI; stepdaughter Claire (Brad) Clark of Highland, IL; stepson Robert (Rolando Rodriguez) Van Hook of Chicago, IL; grandchildren Abby Barnum, Luke Barnum, and Callie Clark; and his former wife Gloria Eckert of Byron Center, MI. He is preceded in death by his mother, Della (Prott) Anderson; and his father, Frank Anderson. Service: A memorial service will be held on March 7th at 3:00 PM at First Congregational Church of Highland, 801 Washington St, Highland, IL 62249.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020