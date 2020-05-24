Edward Parsons Edward B. Parsons, 77, of Belleville, IL, born Saturday, October 31, 1942 in Hammond, IN, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Edward was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Belleville and was a graduate of Lebanon, IL, High School, then attended McKendree College until joining the U.S. Army, where he served in the Military Police in Korea and Vietnam. Following his military services, he returned to McKendree College to earn a BA in History. He was a History teacher and basketball coach at Althoff Catholic High School for 2 years, then moved to 1st National Bank in St. Louis, MO as a personnel banking officer and also taught American Institute of Banking classes. Later, he joined Prudential Insurance Company as an insurance agent. After retirement, he became a teacher at Illinois Center for Autism. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Kathryn, nee Schwarzentraub, Stickel; following their death he and his sister Alice were adopted by his elder sister, Jean Stickel-Parsons & brother-in-law, Robert W. Parsons. Alice, Jean & Robert also preceded Ed in death. Surviving are his wife, Kathryn, nee Kuehl, Parsons of Belleville, IL; children, Kari Elizabeth (Richard) Potts of St. Louis, MO, Kristian Paul Gromada of Dallas, TX, Alexander Kirk (Dina) Gromada, Samuel Robert (Collette) Parsons of Belleville, IL; brother, William (Tracy) Parsons of Rolla, MO; sisters, Kathryn Parsons-Skippers of MI, Barbara (Michael) Robinson of Poplar Bluff, MO, Helen (Lev) Buller of Charlottesville, VA, Connie (Kevin) Roberson of Poplar Bluff, MO; grandchildren, Sean Kelly, Karen (Kenneth) Kitson, Michael (Jackie) Kelly, Sam (Emily) Kelly, William Kelly, Naajidah Hardeman, Elaina Gromada, Sam Parsons, Alixandra Parsons; great grandchildren, Jack Matthews and Ivan Kelly. Edward loved to host large family gatherings. He was always happiest surrounded by family & friends. He was a great fan of McKendree Bearcat Basketball and continued to follow their games for many years. He was a collector of poetry books and loved reading poetry while listening to music. He had season tickets to the St. Louis Symphony Coffee Concerts always hoping for a concerto by Vivaldi, his favorite. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to McKendree University Sport's Fund or St. George's Episcopal Church in Belleville, IL. Service: Celebration of Life at a later date with Father Robert Eaton officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2020.