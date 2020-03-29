|
|
Edward Bauer Edward P. Bauer, 93, of Belleville, IL, born September 4, 1926, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Bauer retired from Carpenter's Local 433. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Edward was a World War II United States Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by a son, Edward L. Bauer; his parents, Philip H. and Rose C., nee Dressel, Bauer; a grandson, Michael Bauer; four sisters, Martha (Vernon) Hallbauer, Rosemarie (Ed) Pope, Leona (Robert) Bailey, and Marcella (Darvin) Goetter; two brothers, Raymond (Mildred) Bauer and Leonard (Mildred) Bauer; two brothers-in-law, Clem Joyce and Ralph Scheibel; and a sister-in-law, Dolores (Melvern) Thouvenot. Surviving are his wife of nearly 70 years, Shirley M., nee Scheibel, Bauer, whom he married on September 30, 1950; two daughters, Diane (Tom) Welker and Carolyn (Jim) Maddox, both of Belleville, IL; a daughter-in-law, Debra Bauer of Katy, TX; six grandchildren, Alison (Ron) Jester, Steven (Stephanie) Maddox, Jenny (Adam) Burke, Jill (Victor) Ranaivoson, Bryon (Amy) Bauer and Cristen Bauer; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rita Joyce; a brother-in-law, Ray (Gayle) Scheibel; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Grade School, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020