Edward Beimfohr

Edward G. Beimfohr passed away on July 26, 2020. He was born on December 31, 1932 in the small farming and coal mining town of Marissa, Illinois. Mr. Beimfohr graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, in 1953 and from the Law School there in 1956. He was valedictorian of each of his classes from high school through college and law school. In law school, he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Law Quarterly. He also participated in athletics at Washington University, lettering in basketball and baseball, and serving as captain of the basketball team. Following his graduation from law school, and after a brief period of legal practice in St. Louis, he accepted an offer to join the firm of Sullivan & Cromwell in New York City, where he practiced from 1957 to 1965. Thereafter, he joined and ultimately became a managing partner at Casey, Lane & Mittendorf (subsequently Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf). Mr. Beimfohr specialized in providing high-level legal and business advice in many areas to major family groups and ultimately served as an executor, trustee and trusted advisor to generations of prominent families. He particularly appreciated the confidence and trust these families provided him by appointing him as an impartial family advisor. Over the course of his career, he also served as a director or trustee of more than a dozen corporations and charitable organizations. Mr. Beimfohr was an enthusiastic and dedicated golfer in his spare time at his main club, Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, where he served on the Board for many years and was President from 1996 to 1999. In addition, he was actively involved at Pine Valley Golf Club in New Jersey, where he maintained a home and served on the Board of Directors and Trustees, as well as Admissions Chairman and Secretary for many years.
. Mr. Beimfohr's marriage to Joella White in 1951 continued until she passed away in 2005. In 2013, he married Silvia Netter, a resident of Florida, who survives him. Mr. Beimfohr is also survived by three children, Cathy Wilson, Mayor of Morris Township, NJ, Larry Beimfohr of Mendham, NJ and Douglas Beimfohr of Short Hills, NJ, as well as his sister, Carol Munsell, of Ponte Vedra, FL. In addition, he is survived by ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Service: A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a contribution to a charity or organization of your choice
in Ed's name.