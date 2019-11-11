|
|
Edward Bour Edward Bour, 77, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born November 4, 1942 at the Scott Airforce Base Hospital, to Frank and Willa (Downing) Bour. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Willa, a grandson, Trey Simmons, who we tragically lost on September 15, 2019. Edward is survived by his wife, Jolene (Hatzl) Bour, children, Lisa (Todd) Simmons of Belleville, Illinois, David Bour of Belleville, Illinois, Ken (Mary Anne) Bour of Belleville, Illinois, grandchildren, Melissa Ganley, Bradley Ganley, Bret (Courtney) Simmons, and Joshua Bour, great-grandchildren, Ehren and Cameron Ganley and his beloved dog, Cocoa. Edward retired from DataMax in St. Louis, Missouri. Loved golf, and bowling and was very proud of being in the elite group of bowlers that have bowled a perfect 300 game. Memorials may be made to or to Washington University and Barnes Jewish Lung Transplant Program. Visitation: will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, Illinois, 62208. Funeral: will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 13 2019, with an additional visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 11, 2019