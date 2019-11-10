|
Edward Brennfleck Edward P. Brennfleck "Fibber", 82, of Swansea, IL passed away November 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Mildred (nee Krosch) Brennfleck; stepmother, Amelia (nee Henken) Brennfleck; wife, Judith (nee Greenfield) Brennfleck; and his brother, Ronald Brennfleck. He is survived by his children, James (Nancy) Brennfleck and Tina Winter; grandchildren, Nicole, Nathan, Lindsey, and Meghann; great grandchildren, Hayden and Aksel; many nieces and nephews; wonderful friends and neighbors; and his best friend and companion, Gypsy. Affectionately known by many nicknames including, Sonny, Fibber, Uncle Honey, and Bowling Bowl Head, he was a member of Local 101 Plumbers and Pipefitters for 64 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and gardening. Sonny will be missed. Memorials are appreciated to Hospice of Southern IL and expressions of condolence may be offered at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: Friends may visit on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home. A committal service will be held on Tuesday, November 12 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home before interment at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019