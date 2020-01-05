Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Burlison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Burlison

Send Flowers
Edward Burlison Obituary
BURLISON- Milton Edward Burlison, 76, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Gracepoint Church, 2450 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend T L Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -