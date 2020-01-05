|
BURLISON- Milton Edward Burlison, 76, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Gracepoint Church, 2450 Pontoon Road in Granite City on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend T L Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020