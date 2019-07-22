Edward Cebulske Edward (Rick) Cebulske, 73 of Fairview Heights, Illinois, born September 22, 1945 in Belleville, Illinois died July 18, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois. Rick was a Vietnam Veteran, earning an Army sharpshooter badge and the distinction of being a member of the honor guard at Dwight D. Eisenhower's funeral in 1969. Rick retired from General Motors after 30 years of service in 1996, driving the last crew cab truck off the assembly line. Rick was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, boating, camping, mushroom hunting, and cooking up the catch of the day. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Shirley Cebulske, and sister Bonnie. Surviving are his wife, Virgene Cebulske, son Rich (Jenny) Cebulske, sister Marcia (Jack) Roberson, stepson, Derek (Cherie) Stirewalt, stepson, Erick Stirewalt, grandchildren, Blake and Alex Cebulske and Emily Stirewalt. Memorial Contributions may be made to Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24th at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville, Illinois 62223 with a Memorial Service following at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Fairview Inn, 10002 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights IL 62208 following the service.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 22, 2019