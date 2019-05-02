Edward Collins Edward Frank Collins, 87, of Belleville, IL. Born May 5, 1931, in Columbia City, IN. died peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home in Belleville, Illinois surrounded by his family. Edward served in the United States Navy and later worked as a Deputy Sheriff for the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department; he was also a St. Clair County Court Bailiff.He was a big Cardinals baseball fan. He loved adult coloring and was very good at it, he played the piano and loved watching cartoons. Edward never met a stranger. Surviving are his wife Linda Collins nee Files and his Ex-Spouse/life long friend Annie Billings. His children Sudie (Wayne) Burroughs, Cutha Word, Carleta (John) Kowalczyk, Carlos (Sharon) Collins, Melody (Tim) Donahue, Wahweece (Bill) Dillon, Yvonne (Dennis) Ing, Tony (Julaine) Collins, and Celeste (Jimmy) Oliver. A brother-in-law Calvin Raedel, twenty-seven grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.creasonfuneralhome.com Service: Friends may call on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Spring Valley Baptist Church, 522 Maple Street, Shiloh, Illinois 62269, a funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.



