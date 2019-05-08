Edward Cunningham Edward A. "Eddie" Cunningham, 70, of Belleville, IL, born July 12, 1948, in St. Louis, MO, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Collinsville Rehab and Healthcare Center, Collinsville, IL. Eddie graduated from school in St. Louis and moved to Belleville to live with his sister, Betty and brother-in-law, Ken in 1971. He was one of the first residents at S.A.V.E. in Freeburg, where he worked for more than 30 years prior to retiring in May, 2017. He resided at the Turkey Hill S.A.V.E. site for more than 20 years. Eddie enjoyed participating in Special Olympics and was the winner of many gold, silver, and bronze medals. His favorite two sports to participate in were bowling and the softball throw. He enjoyed all sports and his favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals. He attended many games and especially enjoyed the Cardinal victory parade in 2011 with his niece, Diane. Eddie was so lucky to have "his Michelle" as his girlfriend for 25 years. They were a special couple known for their kindness and love by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Elizabeth, nee Williams, Cunningham; a brother, James Theodore (Anne) Cunningham; and a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" J. (Kenneth) McCarron. Surviving are three nephews, Michael (Wendy) McCarron, David (Lynn) McCarron, and James (Lori) Cunningham; three nieces, Diane McCarron, Eileen Adams, and Kathleen (Jerry) Williams; his special lady, Michelle Buchheit; and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews. He was also a great-great-uncle to eight. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SAVE or to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Chaplain Thomas Nadelin officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL

