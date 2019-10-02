Home

More Obituaries for Edward Dudley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Dudley


1982 - 2019
Edward Dudley Obituary
Edward Dudley Edward H. "Rhyen" Dudley IV, 37 of Dupo passed away at 5:10am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 near Ava, IL. Edward was born September 16, 1982 in Belleville a son to Edward H. and Judith Kay (Danback) Dudley, they both survive. Edward was baptized at the Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo and was a Lutheran by faith. He was a member of Laborers Local #100 in East St. Louis and was employed as a laborer primarily on highway and bridge construction. Edward was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors. Survivors include his Mother, Judith Dudley of Dupo and his Father and Step-Mother, Edward H. "Skip" and Marcella Dudley of Bardwell, KY., Grandfather, Edward H. (Sharon) Dudley Jr., two Uncles, Lance (Karen) Dudley, Mike (Cindy) Niemeyer, three Aunts, Donna Bivins, Jackie Beggs, and Mary K Stovall Danback Greenway, Godparents, Doug Adkins and Andrea Thomas, he is also survived by many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Edwin J. Danback, Grandmother, Roberta J. (Hill) Danback, two Uncles, Mark A. Danback, Robert Bivins, Step-Grandmother, Anna Jean Hutchison and Step-Grandfather, George F. Niemeyer. To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com Service: Memorial services will be at 2pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Christ United Church of Christ located at 200 South 3rd Street in Dupo, Illinois, Rev. Todd Mushaney will officiate. Crawshaw Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 2, 2019
