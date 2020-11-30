1/1
Edward Eugene Terry
1940 - 2020
April 7, 1940 - November 22, 2020
Beaufort, South Carolina - Edward Eugene Terry, 80 of Beaufort, S.C. went home to be with the Lord Jesus, Sunday November 22, 2020.
Mr. Terry served 29 years in the United States Air Force achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He later served as a civilian US Army Contract Specialist in St. Louis, MO before retiring. He will be remembered for his jovial sense of humor, outgoing personality, his kind and gentle spirit and his love for family.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents Chester and Lucille Terry; his brothers Robert, Charles, James, Fulton, his sister Coretha and his infant son Corey.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Lucille, his brothers Carl, Harry, Myron, his daughter Janina, sons Conrad, Charles, several nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com.
Due to concern for the health and safety of family and friends, a private visitation and funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 30, 2020.
