Edward Faiss

Edward Faiss Obituary
FAISS - Edward Morris Faiss, age 88, of Troy, IL, passed away September 2, 2019 in Troy, IL. Visitation Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4-8pm at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL and again on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9:30 -10:30am at the funeral home. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be held in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
