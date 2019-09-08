Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Edward Faiss Obituary
Edward Faiss Edward Morris Faiss, age 88, of Troy, IL, born on September 2, 1931 in Centralia, IL, died on Monday, September 2, 2019 in Troy, IL. Edward was a retired machinist from Union Electric and a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Troy, IL. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Edward was an avid aviation enthusiast and enjoyed tinkering in his garage. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hazel M. Faiss on January 15, 2006; his parents, Eddie Faiss on July 2, 1973 and Grace Faiss, nee Habrock on August 23, 1983; his sister, Gladys Chamineak on March 12, 2008; and his granddaughter, Nicole Faiss on December 10, 2006, Edward is survived by his daughter, Terri (Sam) Furfaro of St. Jacob, IL; his son, John Faiss of Troy, IL; three grandsons, Sam (Shannon) Furfaro of St. Jacob, IL, Daniel (Kristine Hoxworth) Furfaro of Collinsville, IL, and Matthew (Danielle) Furfaro of Marine, IL; his great-grandchildren, Sutton Furfaro, Jacob Furfaro, Mason Furfaro, Sophia Furfaro, Tatum Furfaro, Alexandria Hoxworth, Jesse (Emma) Hoxworth and Mackenzie Hoxworth. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Charles McGee officiating. Interment will be held in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
