Edward Finke

FINKE- Edward E. Finke, 84, of Fosterburg, IL, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. A private graveside service and burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10 am. The grave is located on the North side of the cemetery, near the office building. Brother Jason Woods will officiate. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store