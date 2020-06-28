Edward Finke
FINKE- Edward E. Finke, 84, of Fosterburg, IL, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. A private graveside service and burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10 am. The grave is located on the North side of the cemetery, near the office building. Brother Jason Woods will officiate. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rose Lawn Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
