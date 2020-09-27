Edward Franklin Parkhurst Edward Franklin Parkhurst, Jr., 71, of Cahokia, Illinois, born November 12, 1948 in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his residence. After retiring from the Village of Cahokia, Ed went to work for Eckerts Orchards in Belleville, IL. He was a former Cahokia Deputy Marshall. He was preceded in death by his wife Pauline Parkhurst, nee Rashbrook; his parents, Edward F. and Helen, nee Turner, Parkhurst, Sr.; two sisters; and a brother. Surviving are his daughter, Amy Parkhurst of Washington, MO; four step sons, Glenn (Barb) Woldanski of Dupo, IL, Stephen (Deana) Woldanski of Wentzville, MO, Clifford (Laurie) Woldanski of Festus, MO, and Bryan (Lisa) Woldanski of Troy, MO; 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed at braunfh.com
. In following Ed's wishes a private cremation is to be held. A Gathering of Family and Friends - adhering to the CDC guidelines - wearing masks, social distancing, and 25 people in the funeral home at a time - will be held from 3:00 t0 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Father Joel Seipp officiating.