GILLIS- Edward Ray Gillis Jr., 53, passed away at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. A carcade visitation will be from 4 6 pm Friday May 29, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private service will be held Saturday May 30, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, IL.



