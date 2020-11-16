Edward Holtgrewe
November 12, 2020
Okawville, Illinois - Mr. Edward Holtgrewe of Okawville, IL departed this life in the St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, IL on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:58 P.M. He had attained the age of 96 years, 4 months, and 18 days.
Edward was born at home in Okawville on June 26, 1924 the son of Edwin and Augusta (nee Oelze) Holtgrewe. He was united in marriage to Ruth Joellenbeck in the St. Paul United Church of Christ (White Church) in rural Okawville on August 26, 1956 and she preceded him in death on October 19, 2019. Mr. Holtgrewe served with the United States Army during WW II. He worked as a cabinet maker and carpenter with the Krohne's until his retirement in 1986 and was a member of the Carpenter's Local 480 in Freeburg, IL Following his retirement, Eddie did maintenance work for Hospice of Southern Illinois at their office in Belleville, IL. Edward was a dedicated and faithful member of the St. Paul United Church of Christ in rural Okawville where he had held numerous offices and served on several church committees. He was also a member of the Okawville Community Club and The Heritage House Museum Association in Okawville. Eddie enjoyed fishing and woodworking, and he loved farming. Being on the tractor was his "happy place." He especially loved spending time with his grandkids and was so proud of them.
Left to mourn his passing is his three children, Ann Daniel and husband Chuck of Belleville, Nancy McKerracher of New Baden, IL, and Michael Holtgrewe and wife Carmen of Ashley, IL; eight grandchildren, Heather Zapp, Danielle Zapp and special friend Ben Liptak, Aaron McKerracher and wife Trisha, Tiffany McKerracher and special friend Anthony Formigoni, Brandon and Hank Holtgrewe, and Cory and Caleb Daniel; 10 great grandchildren, Kadence Farrell, Thomas Docherty, Shana and Alistair McKerracher, Scarlette and Greyson Holtgrewe, Masyn, Rowyn and Caden Daniel, and Emmah Formigoni; a brother-in-law, Albert Joellenbeck and wife Shirley of Florissant, MO; four sisters-in-law, Nora Severs of Norfolk, NE, Melba Holtgrewe of Okawville, Florence Ayers of Beaver Creek, OH and Alice Becker of Okawville; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as a host of friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Alan Holtgrewe; two grandchildren, Amber Zapp and Cody Holtgrewe; a brother, Roland Holtgrewe; three sisters, Helen Toensing and husband Norman, Elaine Schwengels and husband Hank and Eleanor Holtgrewe; and four brothers-in-law, Roy Joellenbeck and wife Kay, Harry Severs, Paul Ayers and Harold Becker.
In accordance with the wishes of Edward and his family, cremation was performed. A private memorial service will be held at White Church in Okawville with Pastor Jeffrey Schwab officiating. Interment of ashes will be in the church cemetery. Military graveside rites will be accorded by American Legion Post 233 of Okawville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Paul (White Church) Cemetery or to Hospice of
Southern Illinois and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com