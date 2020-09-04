Edward Astorian Edward J. Astorian, age 74, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Edward was born on October 28, 1945 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Hambar Astorian and Zabel (Aidjian) Astorian. Edward worked as a clerk at various bookstores in the St. Louis metro area. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Edward will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by four sisters, Agnes Bowler, Mary Avedesian, Naznig St. Ivany and Margaret Bogosian; and by two brothers, Arshag Astorian and Ralph Astorian. He is survived by his brother, Robert Astorian of Granite City, IL; two sisters, Helen Dortch of Ooltewah, TN and Sonya (Manny) Ohanesian of Collinsville, IL; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com
Services: Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.