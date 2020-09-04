1/1
Edward J. Astorian
10/28/1945 - 9/1/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Astorian Edward J. Astorian, age 74, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Edward was born on October 28, 1945 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Hambar Astorian and Zabel (Aidjian) Astorian. Edward worked as a clerk at various bookstores in the St. Louis metro area. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Edward will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by four sisters, Agnes Bowler, Mary Avedesian, Naznig St. Ivany and Margaret Bogosian; and by two brothers, Arshag Astorian and Ralph Astorian. He is survived by his brother, Robert Astorian of Granite City, IL; two sisters, Helen Dortch of Ooltewah, TN and Sonya (Manny) Ohanesian of Collinsville, IL; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com Services: Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved